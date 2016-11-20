Trending

Marseille's Garcia dismisses Strootman reunion rumours

Kevin Strootman is highly unlikely to swap Roma for Marseille, according to Rudi Garcia.

Marseille head coach Rudi Garcia has quashed speculation linking him with a move for Kevin Strootman and insists the club hope to keep hold of Lassana Diarra. 

Strootman played under Garcia at Roma from 2013 until the coach's departure in January, a period in which the Netherlands international struggled with a long-running knee injury.

Garcia, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2010-11, remains an admirer of the 26-year-old, but dismissed any chance of the midfielder following him to Stade Velodrome. 

"Strootman is a fantastic man beyond being a fantastic player, of course I would welcome him with open arms, but he will stay in Rome," he told Telefoot.

Marseille are also rumoured to be facing a battle to keep former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra, who has been tipped for a move away in the January transfer window.

"It is logical that he wants to play for an ambitious club," Garcia said.

"[But] what we want, precisely, is to fulfil that ambition here."