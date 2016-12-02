Martial is happy again, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is happy again and working harder now that he is back on the goalscoring trail.

The France international scored twice in Wednesday's 4-1 EFL Cup victory over West ham – the same number he had managed in his previous 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

Mourinho feels Martial's work-rate has improved, acknowledging the forward was unhappy after his slow start to the campaign.

"He is working harder than before, to be honest," Mourinho said ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

"When you score goals I think it helps for happiness to be back. As an attacking player you can play very, very well, but if there are no goals then the happiness is not there."

United travel to Everton looking to improve on a Premier League run that has seen them win only two of their last 10 games.

Mourinho insists his team have not done any extra work on finishing, but is frustrated they cannot carry their goalscoring potency from cup competitions into the top flight.

"Not the finishing, as this is something we always do as part of our training process and methods," he added.

"We are doing it in the cups. Four against Feyenoord, four against Fenerbahce, four against West Ham, but in the Premier League apart from four against Leicester and three against Swansea it is all about zero and one.

"I managed against Roberto Martinez's Everton, David Moyes' Everton and it is always difficult.

"It is always beautiful with a great crowd and a great stadium which is historical for my country as Eusebio scored four goals in one match there during the World Cup in 1966.

"I had so many great matches there. Some I lost, some I won, but always a great match.

"The way United is playing, combined with the way Everton always try to play means it should be a very good match."