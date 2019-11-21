Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown tells old club to hire Mauricio Pochettino as manager

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes his old club should consider appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham on Tuesday after his side won only three of their first 12 Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Spurs appointed Jose Mourinho as Pochettino's successor just 11 hours after dispensing of the Argentinian.

Pochettino has already been linked with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United, but Keown believes Arsenal should put rivalry aside and make a move for the former Tottenham manager.

Unai Emery's position at the Emirates Stadium has come under threat in recent weeks, with the Gunners falling nine points adrift of the top four.

"There's no need to panic at Arsenal, we are getting close to panic by the way, because we're not having the best of seasons, but the powers that be at the top of the club should be seriously considering Pochettino," he told the Daily Mail.

"I have a lot of admiration for what he did at Tottenham, the way he nurtured those young players and he didn't spend a great deal of money. I don't think Tottenham spent enough."

"I would have stayed with Pochettino [at Spurs]. I think he deserved that. I think it's a hugely significant sacking. You're going to have managers now looking over their shoulders.

"I know the poor record he has recently, I know it all but I still would have given him another chance. I don't like the way Tottenham have done it.

"There will be a lot of chairmen looking at him now. Manchester United wanted him this time last year. I think Arsenal would have to be interested if they want to take a step forward."

Emery will be looking to ease the pressure on him when Arsenal host Southampton this weekend.

