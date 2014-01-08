Martinez: Everton players going nowhere

The Goodison Park outfit have impressed in their first season under the former Wigan boss, chalking up 38 points to sit in fifth spot ahead of the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United.

But Martinez said Everton, who lost Marouane Fellaini and manager David Moyes to United in the off-season, will not be weakened in January despite the likes of Leighton Baines and Ross Barkley attracting interest around the Premier League.

"We've attracted a lot of attention with the performances of our players but I can tell everybody that you can be very, very assured that we are not going to lose any of the top performers that we have this season," Martinez said.

"That for me is the priority - not to lose any of the dynamics."

Martinez also hinted any Everton activity at the transfer table would be minimal, if any.

"Maybe we'll bring one, two very specific players that are going to help the ones we have," the Spaniard added.

The reason why Martinez is not looking to bolster or offload is that he feels the balance in his side is just right as it is.

"I don't think there are many teams in the world who have that good, raw talent and good senior pros ready to make the football club proud," he said.

"I still think we are one of the unique football clubs around world football, being able to maintain the tradition, being able to have that history behind us and now I'm really, really excited when I look the dressing room that we have.

"I am hoping we can fulfil the potential we have, that's exactly what Everton needs in the second half of the season."

Everton's next league encounter is a home clash with Norwich City on Saturday.