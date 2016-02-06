Martinez felt like dancing after Everton's latest victory

Roberto Martinez was almost moved to dancing by Everton's performance in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League victory at Stoke City.

At the end of a week that saw a video of Martinez boogying at a Jason Derulo concert go viral on social media, first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku, Seamus Coleman and Aaron Lennon propelled the Spaniard's team above their hosts in the table in style at the Britannia Stadium.

Everton were dominant throughout and could have scored more but for several saves by home goalkeeper Jack Butland, and Martinez revelled in the Toffees' display, which came after victories by the same margin against Carlisle United and Newcastle United.

"I thought about dancing, but I thought it was difficult to beat the moves the boys showed on the pitch," he said.

"It's been a good week with the manner of the three 3-0 wins. We showed a different mature side to our play.

"At 3-0, we created four clear-cut opportunities and if you want to be critical, we should have taken them.

"The ambition is to be as high as we can. We have a really exciting team project in front of us."

Meanwhile, goalscorer Lennon praised the work ethic displayed by his team-mates at the Britannia.

The winger told Sky Sports: "We came out fast, got a nice early goal and dug in. We worked so hard. We've been brilliant throughout the whole week and we just continued it.

"It's massive for us. It's never an easy place to come and you know you have to put a shift in. We showed our quality and we're buzzing.

"We just wanted to continue from the last two games – we've got another clean sheet here, which isn't easy."