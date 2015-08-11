Martinez hopeful over Deulofeu and Besic

Roberto Martinez hopes to have Gerard Deulofeu and Muhamed Besic back for Everton's Premier League clash at Southampton this weekend.

The duo both have both been sidelined since mid-July and missed Everton's 2-2 draw with Watford on the opening weekend, however Martinez believes they could be available for the trip to St Mary's on Saturday.

Deulofeu was close to a return from a hamstring injury against Watford, but Besic's inclusion was not expected so quickly after the ankle knock he suffered against Swindon Town in pre-season.

"Gerard Deulofeu and Mo Besic are very close and it's about getting them back to their best possible level," the Spaniard told Everton's official website.

"Physically we need to be giving them that introduction but they are close to making the squad for the weekend."

Everton also have a concern over Kevin Mirallas following a strong challenge from Valon Behrami at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Martinez added: "Over the weekend we picked up a worrying knock on Kevin Mirallas.

"He's got a bit of a swollen ankle but I'm quite positive in Kevin being fit, even though as it stands now we are going to check and assess him for the weekend.

"It was a very dangerous challenge and if you review the action, he was very fortunate to escape with no major injury."