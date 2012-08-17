Martinez keen to keep hold of Moses

The Nigeria international has been attracting interest from Chelsea this summer and is expected to play some part when they meet the Latics on Sunday.

The Blues have already seen three bids rejected by Wigan for the 21-year-old as they look to secure a replacement for Didier Drogba.

An impressive performance on Sunday could convince Chelsea to make an acceptable bid for Moses, and Martinez believes the youngster should be pleased to have attracted the attention of the Champions League holders.



"For Victor it's been an exciting summer," said Martinez. "I spoke with him and told him he should be very proud, as a footballer at 21, to get the interest he has had. It's something to be happy and extremely proud about and is a football compliment.

"But, if you don't meet a valuation, it becomes paper talk and speculation. He is a young man and he knows what he did from December to the end of the season was a great level of performance.

"He can take it on to the next level and I am very excited to have Victor at Wigan, and I hope we can keep him for many years to come.

"Victor is fit and available for the squad and that's what matters."

The saga involving Moses and Chelsea has been rumbling on over the summer and Martinez believes that the window should only be open during the off-season.

"I don't like it, I have expressed many times that I don't agree with the transfer window going on while there are official games," he added.

"I have always said that. I do feel there is a need for a transfer window, it is beneficial, but I don't think it helps when it is open when you are playing official games.

"It happens everywhere, it gives you uncertainty and I don't think that helps the game. The players are footballers but they are human beings."