Martinez: No transfer request from Stones

Roberto Martinez has rejected speculation that Everton defender John Stones has handed in a transfer request to force through a move to Chelsea.

Stones' future at Goodison Park has been the subject of continued speculation, much to the frustration of Martinez who is eager for the transfer window to close.

Some media reports suggested Stones was keen to make the switch to the Premier League champions, but Martinez insists the 21-year-old – who will feature against Manchester City this weekend – has not expressed a desire to leave.

"There has been no such situation [of Stones handing in a transfer request]," said Martinez.

"I have said all along that I don't think it's healthy when you gave got games that we have got the transfer window open, because these kinds of discussion are wrong.

"We should be talking about the game this weekend.

"The latest [on Stones] is the same [as before], it has been the hot topic of the window and is going to be a subject highlighted every day.

"For us the focus is the games and Manchester City at the weekend, in my eyes that is the sharpest team in the league, our focus is to prepare as well as we can.

"Any individual matters are not my concern [right now]."