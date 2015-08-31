Martinez: Stones didn't mean to submit transfer request

Roberto Martinez said John Stones' transfer request "was something he didn't mean to do", with the defender set to stay at Everton.

Manager Martinez has been under pressure to keep the 21-year-old central defender from Premier League champions Chelsea, but with the Tuesday transfer deadline fast approaching, Stones is set to stay for now.

The former Wigan boss added Stones' attempt to get a transfer out of Merseyside went against the England international's wishes.

"Probably the only place he has found a little bit of freedom has been when he is out on the pitch playing football," Martinez said of the Stones-Chelsea talk.

"You get confused with all that goes on. You are a footballer, we are not doing courses that deal with all the pressure the transfer window brings.

"I had other situations where I had players who couldn't cope and couldn't play. I had windows where I had to leave a player out completely.

"With John it's very easy because he's a pristine professional. Obviously he's been put under massive, massive pressure. The transfer request was something he didn't mean to do."

He added: "We have real clarity - for us it is closed."

Stones earned the wrath of Everton's fans after putting in a transfer request, but Martinez said they will be forgiving once his stay is confirmed.

"He knows the fans will be with him and will understand what's happened," said Martinez.

"The way he has always been performing, always been a top professional, never letting the team down or the football club down, he is a true Evertonian."