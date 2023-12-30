Mary Earps, Peter Shilton & Jeff Stelling: Find out football's full New Year Honours list

England goalkeepers Mary Earps and Peter Shilton are among those named in the 2024 New Year Honours list from the footballing world.

Earps, who was recently named Sports Personality of the Year, receives an MBE while Shilton, England's most capped male player, is awarded a CBE.

Other notable footballing names include Millie Bright, Alex McLeish and Howard Wilkinson earning OBEs, and Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, Lauren Hemp and Jeff Stelling becoming MBEs.

With three receiving recognition, the Lionesses have had their success reflected through the honours system in recent years; Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White were all named in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has also seen its work commended, with chair Sanjay Bhandari and head of player engagement Troy Townsend becoming MBEs.

Townsend spoke to FourFourTwo earlier in 2023 to mark Kick It Out’s 30-year anniversary, saying: "Sadly discrimination still exists. It still exists – so we still have work to do."

Find the full list below.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Bill Bush (Premier League senior advisor) for services to sport

Peter Shilton (former England goalkeeper), for service to football and the prevention of gambling harm

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Millie Bright (England and Chelsea footballer), for services to football

Janie Frampton (former football referee and referee manger), for services to equality for women in sport in the UK and abroad

Alex McLeish (former Scotland manager) for services to charity

Ruth Shaw (Premier League charitable fund CEO) for services to football and gender equality

Vinai Venkatesham (Arsenal chief executive), for services to sport

Howard Wilkinson (League Managers Association chair), for services to football and charity

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Sanjay Bhandari (Kick It Out chair), for services to sport

Tony Bloom (Brighton and Hove Albion chair), for services to football and the community in Brighton

Chris Bryant (Football Association director of tournaments and events), for services to sport

Mary Earps (England and Manchester United goalkeeper), for services to football

Lauren Hemp (England and Manchester City forward), for service to football

Leslie Irvine (Irish Football Association international referee assessor), for services to football

Jeff Stelling (broadcaster), for services to sport, broadcasting and charity

Troy Townsend (Kick It Out head of player engagement), for services to diversity and inclusion in football

