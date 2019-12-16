Gary Neville labels Mason Greenwood "the real deal" - and highlights area where he's already ahead of Marcus Rashford

Gary Neville believes Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is a better finisher than Marcus Rashford.

Greenwood was on target in United's 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday, rescuing a point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old has now scored seven times in 19 appearances in all competitions in 2019/20.

And Neville, who won eight Premier League titles during his time as a United player, believes Greenwood is the "real deal".

"I like Greenwood a lot," he told Sky Sports. "The composure that he shows at such a young age, his great physical presence.

"The way in which he finishes is that of a top centre-forward. Sometimes when you see a young player in front of goal, they panic a bit and snatch at things - [Daniel] James and [Jesse] Lingard do that quite a lot.

"But I'd say Greenwood is a better finisher than Rashford - and that's saying something. He really does look the real deal. I think Solskjaer knows that and he's going to bleed him in."

Sunday's draw with Everton was the 4,000th consecutive game in which United have named an academy graduate in their matchday squad.

And Neville believes the Reds will continue to show faith in young players for years to come.

"The academy is bedded deep in this football club - Greenwood is obviously another product - and it's something Manchester United should be really proud of," he added.

"United have always believed in young players - even in difficult moments in the last six or seven years.

"Louis van Gaal, for instance, brought through Rashford and Lingard and believed in them, and then Jose Mourinho showed great faith in Scott McTominay at a time when I wasn't sure he was a midfielder.

"Solskjaer is no different. He has taken it right back and really promoted the youth players. There have been times when I thought are these players being pushed in because of the history rather than them being good enough, but I think they've seen that they are good enough."

United face Colchester in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, before a Premier League clash with Watford on Sunday.

