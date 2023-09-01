Mason Greenwood set to join Lazio from Manchester United on €700k-per-year deal - report

Mason Greenwood looks set to leave Manchester United and sign for Italian club Lazio, on a contract worth €700k-per-year.

Sky Sports have revealed that Mauizio Sarri's side have made a formal offer for Greenwood, who was informed by Manchester United that he had no future at the club following the conclusion of a long-running criminal case against him.

Charges of sexual assault and threats to kill, made against a woman in January 2022 were eventually dropped this summer, yet United made the decision to part ways with Greenwood following protests from fans after it was initially hinted that he would return to play for the Red Devils this season.

Greenwood was once considered one of the most promising players in English football, after making his Manchester United debut at 17 and his England debut a year later. However, he hasn't played a game since the aforementioned charges were made against him 18 months ago. How this will have affected his development in football terms remains to be seen.

The fact Greenwood has been offered lucrative terms by a club in one of Europe's top five leagues is sure to lead to further outrage from football fans and the wider community.

