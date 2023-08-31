Manchester United preparing stunning offer for Portuguese wonderkid dubbed 'the next Bruno Fernandes': report

Manchester United are preparing to make an offer for another new player, who has drawn comparisons with their current club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Since joining Manchester United in January 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been one of the club's standout players and ever-present stars in the team. Erik ten Hag has certainly been impressed since taking over, too, naming the 28-year-old the club captain in the summer.

Such has been Bruno's impact at the club, that the Red Devils hierarchy have already started sounding out his successor - and it seems they've found the perfect player a decade younger than the current incumbent.

United are already on the hunt for Bruno's successor (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Manchester United have held talks with Benfica over the signing of Joao Neves, who has been compared to his compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

Any potential deal for the 18-year-old will likely have to wait, though, with Benfica reluctant to sell until at least next summer, while Manchester United have financial fair play considerations to make in the current window, too.

The report also suggests that Chelsea are interested in Neves, but Benfica are unwilling to engage in negotiations with the Blues following the saga surrounding Enzo Fernandez last January.

Joao Neves is contracted to Benfica for five more years (Image credit: Getty Images)

A central midfielder who prefers playing slightly deeper than Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves first broke into the Benfica first-team last season, while just 17-years-old. He has impressed since his debut, starting two of the Portuguese side's opening three Liga Portugal games this term.

Despite standing at just 5ft 9in tall, Neves has previously stated that he uses his intelligence to overcome more physically imposing players.

Currently contracted to Benfica until June 2028, Transfermarkt values Neves at £8m.

