Massimiliano Allegri 'wants to include' Patrice Evra in backroom staff if he takes over at Manchester United

Allegri, who is on a sabbatical, has been linked with jobs all over Europe as various managers come under increasing pressure.

The Italian is reportedly in contention for the Real Madrid job, should Zinedine Zidane continue to perform below the board's expectations.

He has also been linked with replacing Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham Hotspur after the Argentine's miserable start to the season.

And most recently, it's been reported that Allegri is now under consideration for the Manchester United job.

If he were to take over at United, Patrice Evra would be named as one of his coaching staff, according to the Daily Mail.

Evra was at United for eight years between 2006 and 2014, during which time he won five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

The Frenchman is hugely popular with the Old Trafford faithful and could prove a smart addition by Allegri in this hypothetical scenario.

The two worked together at Juventus and have maintained a relationship beyond that, even attending matches together.

Evra has long expressed a desire to return to United in some capacity and has even been doing coaching exams at the club.

However, Allegri would continue to employ his right-hand man Marco Landucci, even if Evra were to join up with him in Manchester.

Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row at Juventus, is a proven trophy-winner and seen as an ideal replacement for the struggling Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has seen his side slip to 12th in the Premier League table after an awful start to the season.

