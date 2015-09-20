Mata dedicates Southampton win to Shaw

Juan Mata has dedicated Manchester United's 3-2 Premier League win over Southampton to injured defender Luke Shaw.

The left-back faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing both bones in his right leg in United's Champions League defeat to PSV and Mata has stressed that the entire squad supports the left-back as he looks to recover before the end of the season.

Mata scored United's third goal at St Mary's Stadium to secure victory.

"We are all very sorry for Luke," the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

"Obviously what happened to him was very unlucky, but he knows we are all with him and this victory is for him."

Manchester United endured a difficult game against Southampton and Mata acknowledged that Louis van Gaal's men were second-best in the opening stages of the encounter.

"Southampton are a very difficult team, which changes the situation because in the first 30 minutes we played badly. They were the better team and created even more chances to score more goals but with the first goal we changed that," he added.

"In the second half we started to play well and Anthony Martial got his second goal. I scored the third goal for the team and from then we kept good possession and managed the game. Obviously in the Premier League you have to go to the last minute to get the points."

Mata's goal came from a rebound after Memphis Depay hit the post and he hailed the Dutchman's contribution.

"Memphis was a fantastic player for the team and we tried to keep the ball and find the space to shoot on goal,” Mata said.

"Luckily the ball came back to me, good finish and at that moment we played fantastic.

"It was a great move. The way we passed the ball was the way we want to play."