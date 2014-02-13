Mata happy to play anywhere for Man United

The Spaniard moved to the Premier League champions from Chelsea for a club-record £37.1 million in the most recent transfer window, after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho.

Mata has ended on the winning team just once in a United shirt, while he has also filled a number of roles in his short stint at Old Trafford.

David Moyes has already utilised Mata on either flank, as well as in behind a main striker, but the 25-year-old is only interested in where he can best help the team's cause.

Speaking ahead of United departing for warm-weather training in the Middle East, Mata said: "Throughout my career I have played on the left, on the right and just behind the striker.

"I don't mind playing anywhere the manager tells me.

"I am happy at the club, very happy.

"I am enjoying my football, I am getting minutes on the pitch, I am in a very, very big club and I hope we finish the season well.

"David de Gea has helped me settle, the same with Chicharito (Javier Hernandez), (Antonio) Valencia, and Rafael (da Silva), they all speak Spanish but everyone there has helped me.

"People like (Ryan) Giggs have been here for many years and there's (Wayne) Rooney and (Robin) Van Persie, they have all treated me phenomenally well."