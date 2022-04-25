Matej Vydra believes experience of relegation battles will help Burnley survive

Matej Vydra believes Burnley’s experience of fighting the drop can help them stave off relegation from the Premier League once again.

The Clarets have flourished following long-serving Sean Dyche’s shock sacking on April 16, with impressive caretaker boss Mike Jackson securing seven points from three games in a whirlwind week.

Burnley followed last weekend’s hard-fought 1-1 draw at West Ham by impressively beating Southampton 2-0 on Thursday at Turf Moor, which witnessed another key victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Clarets recovered from a nervy start to run out 1-0 victors against European hopefuls Wolves, with Vydra – in for the injured Maxwel Cornet – scoring the second-half winner.

“I think the last three results were important for us,” the Czech Republic international said.

“It wasn’t the best game to watch but the most important thing is three points on the board.

“I think we get more confidence because of the last three results – seven points and finally out of the bottom three but Everton have got a game in hand.

“It’s a nice feeling but we have five more steps.”

Everton’s 2-0 defeat at title-chasing rivals Liverpool means Burnley will spend the lead up to next weekend’s trip to embattled Watford outside the relegation zone.

Caretaker boss Jackson believes that will be a psychological lift for a group that Vydra believes could also benefit from having been in other relegation battles.

“It’s going to be pressure but we will see,” he said. “Burnley know how to fight relegation. Maybe that’s going to be a little bit more advantage for us.

“But, as I said, we’ve got five more steps and then in the end we say if it was successful or not.”

Vydra joked his back was stiff from all the pats on the back he got following a winner made all the sweeter having undergone hernia surgery and dislocated an elbow during a frustrating start to 2022.

“It was a great pass from Dwighty [Dwight McNeil] to Wout (Weghorst), and then I was only ‘please find the pass’ between the legs,” he added.

“Then it was on me and that’s why I’m the striker. Most of the time strikers are scoring goals but I think it doesn’t matter right now who is going to score.

“Just the important thing is if we get points on the board or not.

“After you could hear how the fans are buzzing. I’m glad we get three points on the board.”

While Sunday’s result was a shot in the arm for Burnley’s hopes, it dented Wolves’ European push and left manager Bruno Lage bemoaning a missed opportunity.

“We challenged the players,” the Portuguese said.

“With six games to go, we have a big chance to put the club again at European level and we didn’t score, we created some chances but should have created more.

“We saw the players with the right strategy in my opinion to play the game. We had a break, but the players came with everything to play the game.”