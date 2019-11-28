Matt Ritchie ruled out until January after ankle operation

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie has undergone a second ankle operation and will be sidelined until the new year.

The 30-year-old went under the knife again this week, having previously had surgery in October after suffering an injury during the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester in August.

Ritchie was hurt following a challenge by Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury and has not played since.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Matt Ritchie has undergone a second operation on the ankle injury he sustained during the Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City in August.

“Ritchie sustained the injury following a challenge by Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury and was forced to have an initial surgical procedure in October.

“The 30-year-old will continue his rehabilitation on Tyneside and is expected to return to action in January 2020.”