Barcelona weigh up shock move for Manchester United outcast Matteo Darmian

The Spanish champions have been linked with moves for the likes of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, Junior Firpo of Real Betis and Augsburg’s Philipp Max this summer as they look to provide competition for Jordi Alba.

However, ESPN FC sources claim that Darmian is being considered as a low-cost alternative should Barça fail in their efforts to bring in one of those three players.

Alaba was the Catalan club’s first choice, but Bayern’s reluctance to let him go has encouraged them to explore potential deals for Max and Firpo.

Coach Ernesto Valverde is understood to want a new arrival in his squad before they travel to USA next Monday, as Spain international Alba is currently the only natural left-back available.

Valverde is keen on a move for Betis's Firpo but Barcelona are reluctant to meet his €40 million release clause.

Max is also being tracked, but Barça could face fierce competition for his signature from Borussia Dortmund.

Darmian would be a cheaper option and also offers versatility, with the ability to play on either flank.

The 29-year-old made just six Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season and is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

