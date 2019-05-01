Manchester United defender nears exit as European giants swoop
By Greg Lea
Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is set to join Inter Milan this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italy international has endured a difficult campaign at Old Trafford, making just six starts in all competitions.
The former Torino right-back is under contract until summer 2020 but United are prepared to cut their losses this summer.
Juventus were interested in bringing Darmian back to Serie A 12 months ago, but it is Inter who now lead the race for his signature.
The Nerazzurri signed Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton in January but are now looking for a more permanent solution to their problems at right-back.
And Darmian, who is valued at around £8.6m by United, has emerged as a leading target.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are three points adrift of the top four following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.
READ MORE...
5 things Manchester United must do to move forward as a club
Andy Mitten column: Something is clearly wrong with David de Gea – but dragging contract negotiations are on him
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.