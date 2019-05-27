Jaap Stam backs youngster to shine at Manchester United: “He would fit very well”

The Netherlands international is one of the most sought-after players on the market this summer, with United, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich among the interested clubs.

De Ligt, who has been rated at around £75 million, admitted himself this week that he “doesn’t know yet” what the future holds but revealed that “several clubs are interested”.

His compatriot Stam, who is now manager of Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle, tipped the 19-year-old to succeed in the Premier League should the Red Devils win the race for his signature.

“He's a great player. He's only a youngster as everybody knows,” Stam told Diario Sport.

“But in how he plays he's an adult, to be honest.

“He's got composure on the ball, he's aggressive tactically, he sees the game, he reads the game well and he's got that driving force for himself as well in what you need to achieve and where you want to go to.

“I think that's one of the most important thing for a player to have - to have goals for yourself, that you want to make steps, that you want to improve yourself, that you want to go the highest level.

“I think he would fit very well over here (at Manchester United) if they're trying to pick him up. I'm not sure if that's the truth, because a lot of things have been said and have been written as well.

“He is a player that absolutely fits in here, but it is up to him as well. He's the type of player that a manager I think wants to work with.”

