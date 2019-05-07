Manchester United dealt blow as defensive target rejects Old Trafford move

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has rejected a move to Manchester United, report the Daily Star.

The centre-back has enjoyed a superb season in Amsterdam, helping Erik ten Hag's side challenge for the Eredivisie title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from a host of clubs including Liverpool and Barcelona, but he has told United that he is not interested in a transfer to Old Trafford.

United were willing to offer De Ligt a five-year deal worth £350,000 a week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots a defensive overhaul ahead of next season.

But De Ligt informed the Red Devils, whose hopes of Champions League qualification ended with Sunday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield, that he had no intention of joining them even before their top-four fate was decided.

Barcelona remain favourites to land the sought-after teenager, who has made 52 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this term.

The Dutch outfit have a 1-0 lead over Tottenham heading into Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

