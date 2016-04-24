Matuidi: I will always support my brother Sakho

France midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he will always support his "brother" Mamadou Sakho after his international team-mate failed a drugs test.

UEFA confirmed on Saturday that Liverpool defender Sakho tested positive for a banned substance after his club's Europa League fixture against Manchester United last month.

While the 26-year-old has not been formally suspended at this stage, his club have determined that he will not be considered for first-team duty until the matter is resolved. It is thought that Liverpool will request the testing of a B sample.

Sakho's participation at Euro 2016 is therefore in doubt, something that has left Paris Saint-Germain star Matuidi "very sad".

Speaking after PSG's Coupe de la Ligue final win over Lille on Saturday, Matuidi said: "I don't really know the full story, but it's true if Sakho wouldn't be selected for the Euros, I would be very sad.

"I consider him as a brother and I'll always support him.

"I know he is very professional, very honest, he's a warrior and I hope everything will go well."