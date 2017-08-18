Matuidi seals €20m Juventus move

Juventus have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi in a deal worth an initial €20million.

The 30-year-old arrived in Turin on Wednesday and began his medical, which was then completed on Thursday prior to him signing a three-year contract with the Italian champions.

The deal could rise to €30.5m if certain appearance-related bonuses are triggered during Matuidi's time with the club.

Juve have been active in the transfer window, with Matuidi's arrival adding to the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio and Douglas Costa.

Matuidi spent six seasons at PSG and was a key performer throughout his spell, winning Ligue 1 four times among 16 domestic trophies.

UFFICIALE - è Bianconero August 18, 2017

The midfielder made 295 appearances in all competitions for PSG, scoring 33 goals, and will hope to make his debut as Juve begin their Serie A campaign at home to Cagliari on Saturday.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi paid tribute to Matuidi for his service to the club and assured he will always be welcome at Parc des Princes.

"I will have excellent memories of Blaise's six seasons in our shirt," said Al-Khelaifi in a statement.

"He is a player who played every game with great generosity and a permanent desire to win everything, gaining the admiration of all.

"Blaise will remain in our hearts and he will always be welcome in the great family of PSG.

"We wish him every success for this first challenge abroad and all the possible success with the French national team at the upcoming World Cup."

His departure comes as PSG look to balance the books following their world-record €222m signing of Neymar from Barcelona.

The France international has never played outside of his homeland before, with Troyes and Saint-Etienne his other former clubs.