Mauricio Pochettino targets Dele Alli as first PSG signing

Dele Alli's frustrations over playing time at Tottenham Hotspur could come to an end this month as big money move to PSG grows increasingly likely. This is according to various media sources.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino - who was unveiled as the new PSG manager on Saturday after replacing sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel - is keen to make Alli his first major signing in January. Pochettino has even been in contact with Alli over a potential move, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

A transfer would reunite Pochettino with a player he signed as a teenager from MK Dons in 2015. Under the Argentine, Alli grew into one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe, winning back to back PFA Young Player of the Year Awards in 2016 and 2017 and becoming an England regular in the process.

Alli has seen his star fall at Tottenham Hotspur since Pochettino was replaced in North London by Jose Mourinho in September 2019. Mourinho has consistently complained about Alli's dedication to training and his work rate and fitness levels during games. It is believed he would be willing to sell Alli in order to generate funds ahead of the summer.

PSG would appeal to Alli as a move, and not only because his former coach wants him there and increased playing time will be necessary if Alli stands any chance of making it to this summer's Euros. The French club are serial league champions and a major contender in Europe, having reached the Champions League final last season. The opportunity to play with world stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would also feature heavily in his decision making.

Pochettino was something of a surprise choice in Paris, having previously worked with underdog sides in need of improvement, as opposed to established giants. How he implements his hard-pressing style on his new squad promises to be one of the more fascinating story lines of the remaining season. In Alli, he would be guaranteed a player who has previously thrived in his tactical system.

