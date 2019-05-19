Tottenham have identified the manager they would want to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham could approach Max Allegri if Mauricio Pochettino leaves the club this summer, write The Sunday Express.

Pochettino has hinted that he could depart north London if Spurs win next month's Champions League final against Liverpool.

And while chairman Daniel Levy hopes that the Argentinian will stay put, he has begun to identify potential replacements.

Juventus announced this week that Allegri would not be continuing as the club's manager beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri have included Pochettino on their shortlist to succeed Allegri, while Bayern Munich are also interested in the former Southampton boss.

And Tottenham could seek to bring in Allegri if their current head coach moves on ahead of the 2019/20 season.

