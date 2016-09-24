Mazzarri backs Deeney for England call-up

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri believes Troy Deeney is ready for an England call-up after the captain's good start to the season.

Deeney, 28, has netted in back-to-back wins for his team – over West Ham and Manchester United – to be on track for another strong goalscoring campaign.

Sam Allardyce will need a replacement for the injured Harry Kane in his England squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia.

Mazzarri feels Deeney is ready for the step up to international level, as his team prepare for a Premier League trip to Burnley on Monday.

"I would be proud and really happy if Deeney went to the national team," the Italian said, via the BBC.

"He has improved physically and he is much fitter now. He is a strong striker - he just needs to look after his fitness.

"I respect the England manager and his decision, and I am biased as he is one of my players.

"The FA can call me with the help of an interpreter, but they haven't called up until now."

Deeney has two goals in five league games this season, having netted 13 last campaign.