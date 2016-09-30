Mazzarri wary of unleashing Success until he is fully fit

Walter Mazzarri has tempered the excitement of Watford fans expecting to see Isaac Success from the start against Bournemouth on Saturday, suggesting the attacker is not yet fully fit.

Success, 20, joined Watford during the close season from Granada for a then club-record fee, reported to be £12.5million, and has already caught the eye.

Substitute appearances against Manchester United and Burnley were particularly notable and some sections of supporters have called for the Nigerian to replace his out-of-form compatriot Odion Ighalo, though Mazzarri is not sure if the tricky attacker is ready.

"Success is a player that didn't do the whole preparation with the team during the summer," the Italian said. "There are many things that we have to consider.

"If he starts we have to consider as well if he's got the whole 90 minutes in his legs or not.

"We've got three substitutes to use and we have to decide who starts with the first team and who will come on as a substitute.

"I agree that Success is a player that has a lot of quality and when he has come on as a substitute he has always had a great impact on the game."