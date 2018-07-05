Mbappe can star again against Uruguay – Matuidi

France star Kylian Mbappe can deal with whatever Uruguay have planned for him, according to team-mate Blaise Matuidi.

Mbappe starred during France's last-16 win over Argentina at the World Cup, scoring a brace and winning a penalty.

The 19-year-old's blistering speed caused Jorge Sampaoli's men problems and Uruguay will be wary of the teenager ahead of Friday's quarter-final.

But Matuidi feels Mbappe is capable of again impressing for France, regardless of Uruguay's approach.

"Watching him in day-to-day training, I can tell you that even in small spaces 'the little guy' is strong," he said.

"He's tough to mark. He can move between the smallest spaces. He's very alive in the way he changes his rhythm with the ball or when he calls for the ball. He's a very interesting player in that sense.

"Even if Uruguay are a tough team who leave no space to the opponent, he can find spaces.

"We trust him."

The winner of Friday's clash in Nizhny Novgorod will face either Brazil or Belgium in the semi-finals.