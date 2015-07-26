Mbemba closes in on Newcastle switch

Newcastle United hope to complete the signing of Chancel Mbemba on Thursday after agreeing personal terms with the defender and a deal with his club Anderlecht.

The 20-year-old will finalise his switch to St James' Park providing he can obtain a work permit, which will be decided by a Football Association (FA) panel.

A statement from the Premier League club on Sunday read: "Following an agreement between Newcastle United and Anderlecht for the transfer of Chancel Mbemba, the player has been in Newcastle and has agreed personal terms with the club and undergone his medical.

"The documentation in relation to the club's application for a Governing Body Endorsement [GBE], required in order for Mbemba to obtain a visa, was submitted to the FA on Wednesday morning [22nd July].

"Unfortunately, the FA are unable to consider the club's application until Thursday of next week [30th July]. The FA advised the club they were not able to convene a panel any sooner.

"The club will provide an update for supporters at the earliest opportunity following the conclusion of the panel hearing."

Mbemba broke into the Anderlecht first team in 2013-14, and made 28 appearances last season as they finished third in the Pro League behind champions Gent and Club Brugge.

The DR Congo international would join Aleksandar Mitrovic in moving from Anderlecht to Newcastle during the close-season.

Newcastle have also added Georginio Wijnaldum to their squad since Steve McClaren took the reins in June.