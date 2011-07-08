McCarthy dampens Doyle exit talk

Newspaper speculation earlier this week had suggested Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would swoop for the Republic of Ireland forward, who has scored 33 goals in four seasons of Premier League football with Wolves and former club Reading.

Everton and Sunderland have also been linked with the 27-year-old.

But McCarthy insists the striker, who signed for a club record £6.5 million from the Royals in the summer of 2009, is happy at Molineux.

“I can't tell you anything except what was in the papers and I'm not going to comment on some speculative story," McCarthy told the Express & Star.

“What I can tell you is that Doyle loves it here.

“He enjoys coming here to work every morning, and we love him here and we enjoy him coming to work here every morning.

“That goes for everyone else as well and that will remain the same until anything different happens.”

Doyle has quickly become an integral figure for Wolves, regularly playing alone up front.

McCarthy will be desperate to avoid losing one of his key players, having narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship on the final day of last season.