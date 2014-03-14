Menez unsure over his future with PSG

France international Menez has fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes this season, making just nine starts in all competitions.

The former Roma man's contract expires at the end of the campaign and he has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal, Juventus and Liverpool.

Menez has discussed the possibility of a new contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions, but remains in the dark over whether he will stay with Laurent Blanc's men.

"We talked about an extension, but it was not sorted out," Menez told France Bleu.

"I have three months remaining on my contract at PSG, we will see what will happen at the end of the season."