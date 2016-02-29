Messi, Suarez and Neymar the best I've ever seen - Iniesta

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta believes there has never been a more formidable trio than team-mates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Together, Barca's front three inspired Luis Enrique's men to a famous La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League triumph last season.

Barca remain well placed to repeat that success this time around with Suarez, Messi and Neymar as prolific as ever, contributing a combined 94 goals in all competitions this season.

And Iniesta hailed the impact of Barca's stars, claiming their partnership is better than the one enjoyed by Messi, Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o at Camp Nou.

"Without belittling Henry and Eto'o, for me Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez are the three best players I've ever seen," he told Movistar.

"Leo is the undisputed number one and there'll never be another player like him."

Barca have an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, are into the final of the Copa del Rey against Sevilla, and hold a 2-0 advantage over Arsenal in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

But Spain star Iniesta insists Barca are not taking anything for granted in their search more major honours.

"We still have the most difficult part ahead. We play every game from now until the end of the season as if it were the last game," he added.

"I don't know why, but this is one of the seasons I'm enjoying the most. I hope we manage to win some titles.

"Tiredness doesn't matter. What really matters is having everything so close and achieving your objectives."