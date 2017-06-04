Meyer rejects Schalke renewal

Schalke attacking midfielder Max Meyer could be on the move during the close-season after turning down an offer to sign a contract renewal, although he has ruled out a transfer to Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg.

The Germany international's existing deal is due to expire in June 2018 and Schalke are keen to hold on to the 21-year-old beyond next term.

Meyer is considering his options, though, and could be on his way out of the Gelsenkirchen side ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

"I have received an offer for a contract renewal," Meyer told Bild.

"But my management and I have decided not to accept it.

"We will see if I leave this summer. A move to Wolfsburg is not an option."

Meyer has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent months, with the reigning Bundesliga champions reportedly seeing the winger as a potential replacement for Douglas Costa, should the Brazilian opt to leave.