Meyer rejects Schalke renewal
Max Meyer has turned down an offer to sign a new deal with Schalke and could be on his way out of the Bundesliga outfit.
Schalke attacking midfielder Max Meyer could be on the move during the close-season after turning down an offer to sign a contract renewal, although he has ruled out a transfer to Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg.
The Germany international's existing deal is due to expire in June 2018 and Schalke are keen to hold on to the 21-year-old beyond next term.
Meyer is considering his options, though, and could be on his way out of the Gelsenkirchen side ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
"I have received an offer for a contract renewal," Meyer told Bild.
"But my management and I have decided not to accept it.
"We will see if I leave this summer. A move to Wolfsburg is not an option."
Meyer has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent months, with the reigning Bundesliga champions reportedly seeing the winger as a potential replacement for Douglas Costa, should the Brazilian opt to leave.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.