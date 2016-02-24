Midtjylland win over 'horny' United would be a miracle - Thorup

Midtjylland coach Jess Thorup insists it would be a miracle if his side reach the Europa League last 16, despite holding a 2-1 lead over Manchester United.

The Danish champions shocked Louis van Gaal's side in the first leg last week and head to Old Trafford knowing they are 90 minutes away from the biggest shock in their short history.

Van Gaal bizarrely called on his United players to be "horny" with desire to overturn their first-leg deficit and Thorup concedes they remain firm underdogs against the three-time champions of Europe.

"I just heard that two minutes ago in the car outside the stadium and we were laughing about the word horny," he said of Van Gaal's earlier remarks.

"Of course our team must be ready for the occasion. The players must see this as a regular game. Some of the guys might be Manchester United fans but tomorrow they are playing for Midtjylland and they won't underestimate that

"I don't know what the word 'miracle' is but in football, a club like FC Midtjylland, 17 years old and achieving what it has achieved this year, now plays Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Yes, it would be a miracle."

Juan Mata scored a fine free-kick in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town on Monday, in which three of United's players charged towards the home side's defensive wall in order to create a distraction for the goalkeeper.

Both the Spain international and Van Gaal credited Midtjylland for the inspiration and Thorup said it was an "honour" to hear.

"I saw the game, and I saw the goal and the things he said afterwards. If he can be inspired by something FC Midtjylland can do, then that is a great honour," he said.