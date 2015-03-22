Mignolet: Liverpool axing was good for me

The Belgium international was dropped for his side's clash against Manchester United in December last year after a run of poor form.

Mignolet got his place back on Boxing Day, when an injury to Brad Jones at Burnley led to the 27-year-old been given another chance.

He has been a key player in Liverpool's resurgence, and said the axing did him good earlier in the campaign.

"At that time, it gave me a chance to reflect on my game, something you don't really have the chance to when you are playing two games a week," Mignolet said.

"You are going in from the game, then after the game you are thinking about recovery, you are analysing the last performance and preparing for the next performance.

"You don't really have the chance to think about things to improve, and that gave me the chance – it was only two weeks because of the injury to Brad – it gave me the time to sit down with the coaches and the gaffer, reflect on a couple of occasions, took me out of it a bit to come back stronger."

Brendan Rodgers' men face United at Anfield on Sunday in a crucial clash in the top-four race.

Mignolet knows a poor performance against Louis van Gaal's men would lead to all his previous good work being forgotten.

"As a goalkeeper, you are only remembered for your last game," he said.

"I had a half-decent game against Swansea on Monday night, but if things turn for me again against United, then that Swansea game will be forgotten.

"That's how it goes. You have to accept that and when things weren't going well for me, I always knew that something better was around the corner.

"I was disappointed when I wasn't playing. When the boss called me into his office the day before we played United to tell me that I wasn't playing, I told myself I could do two things.

"I could let my head drop or you could be positive and make sure the period on the sidelines was as short as it could be. And that's what we did."