Mihajlovic confident Milan can reach Coppa final

Sinisa Mihajlovic is optimistic about AC Milan's chances of going far in the Coppa Italia after they reached the quarter-final at the expense of Sampdoria on Thursday.

Goals from M'Baye Niang and Carlos Bacca helped Milan to a 2-0 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to set up a last-eight meeting with Carpi.

Mihajlovic is confident Milan can make it to the final.

"Reaching the final certainly isn't impossible and would give a different meaning to the season," the Milan coach said at a news conference.

"Thursday's win should give us more confidence and shows that we never give in. We simply had to win and we achieved what we came to do. It was a big chance and we took it.

"The run to the final is certainly within our reach and Thursday's win is a confidence boost for our league campaign too. We showed great character.

"We should have sealed the win earlier, but I am pleased with the team. We gave away very little and were solid. It’s a big win and I hope it gives us self-confidence and enthusiasm. We’re all aware that Milan can and must do better.

"We have a great chance to go all the way to the final, but nothing is definite in football. Far from it. But the players have to take this opportunity we have been presented."

Milan will meet the winner of the quarter-final between Spezia and Alessandria in the final four if they manage to see off Carpi.