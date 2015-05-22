Milan v Torino: Shadow of Ancelotti hangs over Inzaghi

As Milan prepare themselves for the final home game of a troubled Serie A campaign, reports of Carlo Ancelotti's return continue to circulate.

Despite winning the 2014 UEFA Champions League at the end of his first season at Real Madrid, speculation mounts that Ancelotti could pay with his job for failing to repeat that feat this time around.

Ancelotti lifted Serie A in 2004 in his first stint as Milan coach, as well as the Champions League twice, but the club have looked a long way from those glory days under Filippo Inzaghi.

A legend as a player - mostly under Ancelotti's management - Inzaghi has failed to reinforce that status as a coach and reports in the Italian media have suggested he is set to be replaced by his former boss.

Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez, who joined from Real last August, is full of praise for Ancelotti, but is hesitant to be drawn on the future of either man.

"All the Milan fans and everyone all over the world knows what a great coach Carlo is," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I am sorry for his season in Madrid. I don't want to talk about this because I respect our coach Pippo Inzaghi."

Milan languish in 11th, with no chance of securing European football, but Marco van Ginkel wants to ensure a positive end to 2014-15 in front of the San Siro faithful.

"The last match of the season at home to Torino will be important for us and we want to collect three points," he told the Milan Channel.

"It's important that we end the season well. This year it has been hard for us and for the fans and for this reason we want to win the last home match of the season for the fans.

"We did well against Roma [a 2-1 win] and the atmosphere at the stadium was really great. I hope that we're able to do the same against Torino. They're a good side but we can win. But let's think about winning, that's what counts."

Milan will be without top scorer Jeremy Menez through suspension, while Giacomo Bonaventura and Suso are also banned after picking up red cards in the 3-2 loss at Sassuolo last weekend.

Torino will also have to contend without their top marksman, with 13-goal Fabio Quagliarella absent through a thigh injury, while Alexander Farnerud underwent surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Wednesday.

Giampiero Ventura's men are ninth and still harbour hopes of UEFA Europa League qualification with two matches remaining.

Torino will have to improve on their recent dismal record against Milan, though, with no win against their opponents in the last 14 outings, since a 1-0 home success back in November 2001.

Another defeat for Milan - which would be the fifth in the last sixth games - would fuel further speculation about Inzaghi's departure as the shadow of Ancelotti continues to hang over the club.