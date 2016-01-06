Milan will not sign Fellaini - Galliani

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has denied suggestions his club are on the verge of signing Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United.

Recent reports suggested Milan are keen to bring in the Belgium international on a temporary basis in order to boost their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

However, Galliani has made it clear Milan will not sign anyone unless they sell other players first.

"Fellaini is a player I like, I have always liked him, but there is no way he is joining Milan," Galliani told Mediaset Premium.

"I can only deny that Fellaini is close to Milan. We already have seven players in midfield. If nobody leaves in that area, we will not sign anyone.

"We are well stocked in all areas. It is very unlikely we will make any signings unless someone leaves."

Fellaini, 28, joined United from Everton in September 2013, but is no longer an undisputed starter since Louis van Gaal took over.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions for United this season.

Milan have already brought in Kevin-Prince Boateng from Schalke this transfer window.