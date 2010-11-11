Milito sidelined for up to six weeks
MADRID - Barcelona defender Gabriel Milito will be out for between four and six weeks after damaging a thigh muscle in Wednesday's King's Cup win over Ceuta.
The Argentina international, who has been plagued with injuries in recent years, looked distraught after he pulled up clutching his leg and was forced off just before half-time.
He had earlier scored Barca's second goal in a 5-1 win at the Nou Camp, only his second for the La Liga club and three years after his first.
