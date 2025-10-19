Quiz! Can you name every Portuguese player to have played for Wolves?
It's a strange marriage that seems to work - but can you name every Portuguese star to have wound up at Molineux?
Here's your football quiz of today.
Over the years, there's been an unlikely link between a particular European nation and a side from the Midlands: so for this quiz, we're testing your knowledge on everyone Portuguese to have turned out for Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Incredibly, 25 players have made the move from Iberia to Molineux over the years – so we'd like you to tell us every single Portuguese player to turn out for the Old Gold in the next 10 minutes… go!
