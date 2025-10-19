Quiz! Can you name every Portuguese player to have played for Wolves?

Here's your football quiz of today.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) QUIZ The Ultimate Wolverhampton Wanderers quiz

Over the years, there's been an unlikely link between a particular European nation and a side from the Midlands: so for this quiz, we're testing your knowledge on everyone Portuguese to have turned out for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Incredibly, 25 players have made the move from Iberia to Molineux over the years – so we'd like you to tell us every single Portuguese player to turn out for the Old Gold in the next 10 minutes… go!

You’ve shown true gold and black pedigree by conquering our Wolves quiz. Now that you’ve proved your club devotion, it’s time to widen the net and take on some challenges of Premier League history, pioneering international careers, and even a bit of light-hearted visual trivia, all delivered to you, courtesy of Kwizly.

Firstly, see if you can name every player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame: this is the most exclusive club in the competition’s history. From that elite group, we pivot to another category of high achievement, as we ask you to name every overseas player to have won the Premier League.

Next, we shift focus entirely to two unique tests. Can you name every England women's player with more caps than Millie Bright? Then, for a moment of visual silliness, see if you can name these players from a LEGO picture? You’ll need a keen eye and a fondness for Danish plastic bricks to complete this.

Finally, you can settle down with our latest puzzle masterclass: FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 23, featuring clues on cities, initials and the Special One. Do you want to keep the trivia flowing all week long? Get the latest challenges straight to your inbox by subscribing to the FourFourTwo newsletter.