Mirallas hints at Everton exit in January

Kevin Mirallas will reassess his future at Everton in January if he is not getting regular first-team football under Roberto Martinez.

The Belgium international is desperate to keep his place in Marc Wilmots' thoughts ahead of Euro 2016, and knows he must be play on a regular basis to ensure he earns a spot in his final squad.

Mirallas has only started once in the Premier League for Everton this season, against Watford on the opening day.

Martinez has recently rejected claims the 28-year-old could leave the club when the transfer window opens, but Mirallas - who only signed a new three-year deal at Goodison Park in August - says he will have to consider his options should his opportunities not increase.

"At this point, I see my future at this club but if I'm still in the same situation in January, something will have to happen," the 28-year-old told HLN Plus.

"I have not yet talked to my agent. I'm concentrating fully on Everton.

"But, in football, you are sometimes faced with situations that you did not foresee.

"In relation to the national team, I'm staying calm, because there are still a few months to go [until the Euros]. But if the situation drags on, I'll be asking questions in January because if I am not playing, it will be hard to win a place in the 23 for the European Championship.

"But I'll now try especially hard to become a starter at Everton again. If I do that, I see no problem."