Mkhitaryan agent: It would be a sin to give up on Manchester United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's agent Mino Raiola says "it would be a sin" if he bowed to Borussia Dortmund and gave up on a potential switch to Manchester United.

Dortmund playmaker Mkhitaryan is thought to be high on Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford wishlist, with Eric Bailly already signed from Villarreal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to follow on a free transfer.

Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan have already confirmed departures from Signal Iduna Park ahead of next season, heading to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Though the Bundesliga giants are determined to keep hold of Mkhitaryan, who had a hand in 55 goals in 52 appearances for Dortmund last term, the Armenia international has just one year left on his contract.

"It would be a sin to stop talking," Raiola is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I am a positive guy. If I wasn't confident of reaching some kind of conclusion, I wouldn't try.

"I am very proud Manchester United want him and the talks are being held in a good atmosphere, but at the moment Dortmund are still saying no."

Dortmund have been busy themselves in the market, signing Barcelona defender Marc Bartra, Sebastian Rode from Bayern Munich and Raphael Guerreiro of Lorient, as well as teenage sensations Ousmane Dembele and Emre Mor.