Mkhitaryan in no rush to sign Borussia Dortmund renewal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's agent Mino Raiola has stressed the Armenia international is in no rush to sign a contract renewal with Borussia Dortmund amid reports linking him with a move to Juventus.

The 27-year-old has a contract with BVB until June 2017 and the Bundesliga side are keen to tie their influential attacking midfielder to a fresh deal.

However, Raiola has increased speculation his client will seek pastures new by stating Mkhitaryan will take time to evaluate his options, with Serie A champions Juve reportedly ready to swoop.

"Why would we sign a contract renewal now?" Raiola told Bild.

"Micki has a contract until June 2017 and we are looking at his options for the future."

Mkhitaryan joined Dortmund from Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2013 and has since developed into a key figure at Signal Iduna Park.

He had a hand in 26 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring 11 times and assisting 15 more to help Dortmund to a second-place finish.