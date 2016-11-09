Mkhitaryan vows to fight for Manchester United future

Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists he will fight for his future at Manchester United despite a lack of playing time under Jose Mourinho.

The Armenia star, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund in July for a reported fee of £26.3million, has not featured in a Premier League game since being withdrawn at half-time of the defeat to Manchester City in September.

Mkhitaryan was used as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 Europa League defeat to Fenerbahce but was left out of the squad altogether for the victory over Swansea on Sunday, with manager Jose Mourinho having publicly urged him to do more to earn his place.

Speculation has persisted that the 27-year-old could be allowed to leave Old Trafford as early as January, but Mkhitaryan is adamant that he does not want to leave.

"It's true that I've not had much time on the pitch so far. But I will not give up," he was quoted as saying by Sport Bild after his appointment as a UNICEF ambassador.

"I worked hard in my career and it was a long journey to play for Manchester United. I will continue to fight to make my dream come true at United.

"I will not give up and I'll find the strength to achieve that goal."