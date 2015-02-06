MLS chief Garber backs Orlando City for success

Just over a month out from their first ever competitive game, the club launched a bid to fill their 60,000-capacity Citrus Bowl hope when they face New York City.

Garber said Orlando City were already competing above expectations, and he is confident that will continue.

"This is a club that is punching well above its weight," he said on Thursday.

"I know they will tell you that their expectations are to be one of the top expansion teams in the history of pro sports.

"That is a pretty high bar and we have confidence that they should be able to achieve it."

Star signing Kaka hopes the club's fans can fill their stadium for the March 8 meeting with New York City.

"I would like to thank everyone here who has given me the opportunity to play here, to be part of this project for the MLS," the former Milan and Real Madrid star said.

"For Orlando, I am very excited to be part of this."