MLS Review: Orlando trounce Galaxy, Union win late

Fans at the Citrus Bowl finally had something to celebrate after Orlando City crushed reigning MLS champions Los Angeles Galaxy 4-0 on Sunday.

Orlando had lost three and drawn two of their five home fixtures following their induction into the league but that drought ended in front of 40,122 spectators in Florida.

Eric Avila, Cyle Larin, Kaka and Darwin Ceren were all on target at the Citrus Bowl as Orlando jumped up to fifth in the Eastern Conference, condemning Western Conference strugglers the Galaxy to a fifth game without victory in the process.

Orlando hit the front in the 12th minute through Avila, who capped a fine team move with a directed header beyond Galaxy goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.

The home side went into the half-time break leading 2-0 after Larin - played in by Kaka - found the back of the net from close range in the 34th minute.

Kaka got in on the action in the 56th minute, converting from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Penedo.

Ceren completed the scoring with 17 minutes remaining, when his long-range strike took a deflection and deceived the Panamanian keeper.

Philadelphia Union needed a stoppage-time winner to end a four-game losing streak in Sunday's only other match, claiming a 1-0 result over DC United.

The Union came into the game on the back of defeats to the Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC, Columbus Crew and New England Revolution but the Philadelphia franchise recorded an overdue victory courtesy of Zach Pfeffer in the 93rd minute.

Pfeffer showed composure inside the penalty area as he controlled the ball before firing it underneath Bill Hamid.

The win helped Philadelphia move eighth in the East, while United remain two points clear at the summit despite their loss.