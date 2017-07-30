MLS Review: Red Bulls blitz Impact, Galaxy draw in Schmid's return

New York Red Bulls put four past Montreal Impact in MLS, while LA Galaxy drew 0-0 with Seattle Sounders in Sigi Schmid's first match back in charge.

Daniel Royer scored twice as the in-form Red Bulls crushed the Impact 4-0 for their fourth successive victory on Saturday.

Following comprehensive wins over Minnesota United (3-0) and San Jose Earthquakes (5-1), the Red Bulls continued their red-hot form in attack as Royer broke the deadlock via a 23rd-minute penalty.

Michael Murillo opened his MLS account with a rebound just shy of the hour-mark at Red Bull Arena.

GoalBackflipChest Bump DabWhat a game, Dani Royer! | July 30, 2017

The Impact crumbled late as Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 80th league goal and Royer made it six goals in four matches in the 89th minute.

. taps home his first MLS goal! | July 30, 2017

With the win, the fourth-placed Red Bulls moved within five points of Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC and three of Chicago Fire, who lost 3-2 at Western Conference pacesetters Sporting Kansas City, while the Impact are second from bottom.

Schmid's second spell at the helm of the Galaxy resulted in a goalless draw against former club and reigning MLS Cup champions the Sounders.

Sacked by the Sounders in July last year, Schmid returned to the Galaxy after replacing Curt Onalfo during the week and he was able to halt the side's five-game losing streak.

The Galaxy played the final four minutes with 10 men after Jelle Van Damme was sent off for a second yellow card.

LA are ninth in the Western Conference, seven points adrift of the sixth and final play-off spot which is occupied by Vancouver Whitecaps, who humbled high-flying FC Dallas 4-0, while the Sounders are fifth.

More late-game drama from . July 29, 2017

Minnesota United dismantled DC United 4-0, San Jose Earthquakes edged Colorado Rapids 1-0, Houston Dynamo earned a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers, Hector Villalba's 90th-minute goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Atlanta United against Orlando City, Kei Kamara scored twice in New England Revolution's 3-0 win against Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew claimed a 2-2 draw at Real Salt Lake.