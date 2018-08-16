MLS Review: Wayne's World as Rooney inspires DC United, LAFC win

It was the Wayne Rooney show again as Manchester United and England's all-time leading goalscorer netted a brace in DC United's 4-1 rout of Portland Timbers.

Rooney produced a moment of magic last week, winning a last-ditch tackle to prevent a certain goal before teeing up team-mate Luciano Acosta for a dramatic 96th-minute winner in a 3-2 MLS victory over Orlando City.

Ex-United and England captain Rooney continued his red-hot form by scoring twice against the Timbers at Audi Field in Washington on Wednesday.

Rooney cancelled out Samuel Armenteros' opener with a well-taken goal two minutes before half-time in the capital midweek.

Oniel Fisher put DC ahead within two minutes of the second half restarting before Rooney curled a stunning free-kick past Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella with 22 minutes remaining.

Darren Mattock completed the scoring in the 91st minute following a counter-attacking move as DC extended their unbeaten run to four games, moving up to eighth in the Eastern Conference and just six points outside of the play-off places.

The Timbers, meanwhile, remain fifth in the west despite back-to-back defeats.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles FC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 to stay within three points of Western Conference leaders Dallas.