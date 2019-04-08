MLS talent reacts to being scouted by Manchester United

The Argentine No.10 played 73 minutes of his side’s 4-0 Major League Soccer defeat to LAFC on Saturday under the gaze of Old Trafford representatives.

The game was also notable for Acosta’s team-mate and Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney receiving a red card for a reckless tackle.

Clubs from the top divisions in France, Turkey and the Middle East are also said to be tracking the 24-year-old, according to The Athletic, but he was happy to see Premier League suitors in the stands.

“I’m obviously happy (Manchester United) was here – they came to see me, and obviously I just went out and tried my best,” he said.

“Today wasn’t my day, we were up against a great opponent and in reality I’m just sad for the group’s performance today, and mine too.”

The former Boca Juniors player has scored one goal in five MLS appearances so far this season, after starring in the previous campaign with 10 goals and 15 assists.

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name the 29 managers who’ve taken charge of three or more Premier League clubs?

ANALYSIS What you NEED to know about the possible Champions League reforms

